Despite being on a hiatus from mixed martial arts, all of the news still seems to be revolving around Conor McGregor.

Some questions were answered last week during his Q&A session with Ariel Helwani, and he used that platform to call out all of his rivals.

Q&A SESSION

Not only did he destroy Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson – with the winner of that clash rumoured to be fighting the Notorious – but he hit out at the UFC, Nate Diaz and more.

He also focused on Anderson Silva and his call-outs, while reminding Tyron Woodley that he’s coming for his welterweight title.

He said: “F**k them all. F**k every one of them.

“Did you see Anderson (Silva)? What’s Anderson talking about? What the f**k is Anderson Silva going about? He keeps mentioning my name over and over again.

'F**K THEM ALL!'

“Look, I’ll fight any one of them. Make sure the numbers are right. Make sure the situation is right. I’ll fight any one of them at any given time. We’ve got the Floyd situation lined up, but there’s many of them that are there.

“We’ve got the featherweight situation, the lightweight situation, the welterweight situation – that’s a real situation also. I’m going to slap that fool (Tyron Woodley) around.

“I will go in and slap that fool around the Octagon and take that third belt, no problem. That’s a real situation. Anderson, f*****g who else? I don’t know who else. All of them.”

'GSP IS FAKE'

He also took aim at Georges St-Pierre for his role in the attempted unionisation of the sport, after he was adamant that McGregor should join them.

He added: “I’m watching this union thing, it’s like a press conference, and I’m like, what the f**k is going on here?

“They’re standing up, they’re all wearing the same t-shirt. They’re saying, ’Conor, please. Conor, please, you know what’s right. Help us out, Conor.’

“And Georges is saying, ‘Conor’s a good person. I know he gets paid well, but he doesn’t get paid enough.’ And I’m like, what the f**k are you talking about?!

“The only reason you’re standing in the middle of that union is because you (St-Pierre) couldn’t get the deal you want. You’re the fakest of everyone up there.”

Fans were begging for him to respond to them all, and McGregor certainly hasn’t disappointed after staying quiet for far too long.

