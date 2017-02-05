What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

McGregor destroyed all three of them.

Conor McGregor brutally insults three of UFC’s finest stars in Q&A session

Despite being on a hiatus from mixed martial arts, all of the news still seems to be revolving around Conor McGregor.

Some questions were answered last week during his Q&A session with Ariel Helwani, and he used that platform to call out all of his rivals.

Not only did he destroy Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson – with the winner of that clash rumoured to be fighting the Notorious – but he hit out at the UFC, Nate Diaz and more.

He also focused on Anderson Silva and his call-outs, while reminding Tyron Woodley that he’s coming for his welterweight title.

He said: “F**k them all. F**k every one of them.

“Did you see Anderson (Silva)? What’s Anderson talking about? What the f**k is Anderson Silva going about? He keeps mentioning my name over and over again.

“Look, I’ll fight any one of them. Make sure the numbers are right. Make sure the situation is right. I’ll fight any one of them at any given time. We’ve got the Floyd situation lined up, but there’s many of them that are there.

“We’ve got the featherweight situation, the lightweight situation, the welterweight situation – that’s a real situation also. I’m going to slap that fool (Tyron Woodley) around.

“I will go in and slap that fool around the Octagon and take that third belt, no problem. That’s a real situation. Anderson, f*****g who else? I don’t know who else. All of them.”

He also took aim at Georges St-Pierre for his role in the attempted unionisation of the sport, after he was adamant that McGregor should join them.

He added: “I’m watching this union thing, it’s like a press conference, and I’m like, what the f**k is going on here?

“They’re standing up, they’re all wearing the same t-shirt. They’re saying, ’Conor, please. Conor, please, you know what’s right. Help us out, Conor.’

“And Georges is saying, ‘Conor’s a good person. I know he gets paid well, but he doesn’t get paid enough.’ And I’m like, what the f**k are you talking about?!

“The only reason you’re standing in the middle of that union is because you (St-Pierre) couldn’t get the deal you want. You’re the fakest of everyone up there.”

Fans were begging for him to respond to them all, and McGregor certainly hasn’t disappointed after staying quiet for far too long.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s insults? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Jose Aldo

