Paul Pierce's final NBA game at TD Garden was always going to be an emotional occasion.

'The Truth' was handed his seventh start of the season and played in his first game since Christmas Day as the Clippers travelled to his home of 14 years.

It wasn't a great night for Los Angeles as they fell to Boston and head coach Doc Rivers - who was at the helm in Beantown when Pierce was finals MVP in 2008 - admitted his team may have been caught up in the emotion during the first quarter.

There were some brilliant moments in Boston as the fans paid tribute to a player who gave them so much during his time with the organisation.

The feel-good night started as Pierce came out to warm up. He was evidently emotional as the crowd gave him a rapturous applause. Pierce was then given a standing ovation by the Garden crowd as his name was called out.

As tipoff neared, the camera caught the 39-year-old giving Lucky the Leprechaun one last kiss. Pierce was also wired by the NBA and the microphone picked up some great snippets.

There was a rousing tribute on the jumbotron that almost brought the emotional Pierce to tears and there were spontaneous chants of 'we want Paul' throughout the game.

With 19 seconds to go and the game all but over, the TD Garden crowd were treated to one last look at Pierce. He went on to nail a three - his only basket of the game - much to the delight of the home fans.