Chelsea fans could be forgiven if they have forgotten Juan Cuadrado is on the books at Stamford Bridge.

The Colombian – signed from Fiorentina for £23 million in February 2015 – has made just a handful of appearances for his parent club while spending the past two seasons on-loan at Juventus.

Despite the deal stretching over a three-year period, there is no guarantee that Cuadrado will return to west London given the Serie A giants reportedly have an option to purchase him outright.

Some Chelsea fans might have taken that as bad news when it was confirmed last June – but now even more are likely to be upset once they see what they have been missing out on.

While the South American winger is widely renowned for his electric pace and superb dribbling ability, it turns out he can strike a ball from long range with unerring power and accuracy, too.

Shortly before the half-time break between Juventus and Inter Milan in Turin, a corner for the home side saw the ball cleared outside the box towards an unmarked Cuadrado, who unleashed a ferocious first-time strike past Samir Handanovic to open the scoring.

Check out the incredible goal in the video below.

The goal might only have been his first of the season, but it could be a crucial one in determining both the title race and his future at the club.

Irrespective of what it could mean in a broader context, the finish has prompted widespread praise from stunned fans on Twitter.

