Kurt Angle recalls when Triple H told him he would be a WWE Hall of Famer

Back in January, WWE announced that Kurt Angle would be their latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend later this year.

Angle, who had a very illustrious career with the WWE, has been away from the company for over 10 years, so fans are really happy to see The Olympic Hero making a return to the place where he truly made his name in sports entertainment.

Speaking to ProWrestlingStories.com, the former WWE champion recalled the moment he received a call from Triple H telling him that he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He said: “I was pretty surprised that I got the call this early. You know, at forty-eight years of age. I’m not even done with my wrestling career! I got a call from Triple H and he said how they wanted to induct me into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"That just puts an exclamation point to my pro wrestling career. I’ve been inducted into every hall of fame but the WWE in both amateur and pro, so this is definitely a huge honor.”

Article continues below

Angle is well deserving of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after everything he managed to achieve during his first run with the company.

He was a six-time world champion (four reigns as WWF/WWE champion, one as WCW champion, and one as WWE's World Heavyweight champion), a United States champion, an Intercontinental champion, a European champion, a Hardcore Champion, and a WWE Tag Team champion.

Fans would love to see him perform in one more match, and he has even teased at the possibility of that himself. We'll just have to wait until after the Hall of Fame to see if that happens.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms