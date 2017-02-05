What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Joel Matip, along with six of his compatriots, made the controversial decision back in December to reject the opportunity to play with Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations.

The defender, per BBC Sport, cited a “bad experience” with the previous coaching staff, according to a statement from the Cameroon football association (Fecafoot).

Fecafoot subsequently asked FIFA to suspend the players for the duration of the three-week tournament, only for world football’s governing body to confirm that Matip could continue playing for Liverpool.

But it almost seems as if Matip has been cursed.

Since FIFA ruled that he was eligible for selection, the defender hasn’t won a game and neither have the Reds.

Liverpool's recent form has been a disaster

Matip and his employers have suffered defeats against Swansea City, Southampton, Wolves and Hull City over the past fortnight while the only point they gained in their last five fixtures was against Chelsea on January 31.

Hull City v Liverpool - Premier League

Cameroon have just won the AFCON

And to rub salt in Matip’s wounds, Cameroon have only gone and won the African Cup of Nations.

FBL-AFR-2017-MATCH32-EGY-CMR

Mohamed Elneny put Egypt 1-0 up in the first half of the final this evening, but second-half goals from Nicolas N’Koulou and Vincent Aboubakar sealed the trophy for Hugo Broos’s men.

Matip is being destroyed on Twitter

And now Matip is being destroyed by just about everybody on Twitter…

