Demetrious Johnson can create UFC history this year, as he’s currently one title defence away from tying Anderson Silva’s record of 10.

Mighty Mouse has made it clear that his goal is to break that record, and judging by how his other nine title defences have gone, it should be smooth sailing for the dominant flyweight.

FLYWEIGHT KING

In fact, the current pound-for-pound number one is so dominant in his division that many are calling for a super fight at bantamweight instead.

His dominance was rivalled only by Dominick Cruz in the bantamweight division, and a rematch between the pair would have been brilliant after The Dominator left their first encounter as the victor, and retained the 135lbs crown.

But that was in 2011, and since then, both fighters have only got better and a clash seemed imminent.

That was until a spanner in the form of Cody Garbrandt was thrown into the works, who upset the odds and snatched the bantamweight crown from Cruz in December.

Now, the super fight that makes sense is if Johnson moves up to bantamweight to take on No Love.

Speaking to NESN, Mighty Mouse revealed he’s open to the bout, and the only incentive he needs to make it happen is money.

INCENTIVE

He said: “Yeah, definitely.

“If the money’s right. It’s always about the money aspect of it, you know?

“I need to have an incentive to go up and do it, you know?”

Johnson is never one to back down from a challenge, but Cruz also feels he deserves an immediate rematch.

Garbrandt, on the other hand, has been vocal about wanting Conor McGregor in another super fight.

That does look unlikely, and with T.J. Dillashaw in the mix, you can expect Mighty Mouse to sit back, break some records and watch which one of the three can come out of the other end as the champion before stepping up.

