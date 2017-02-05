Garry Monk sparks mass brawl following last-minute Huddersfield goal

Garry Monk is enduring a rickety start to 2017 as seeks to guide his Leeds United men back into the Premier League for the first time in over a decade.

The Elland Road club strung together seven victories in nine matches between mid-December and late January, only to suffer a shock defeat to non-league outfit Sutton United in the FA Cup.

However, Monk has managed to keep his fifth-place side within touching distance at the top of the Championship with only six points between them and leaders Newcastle, Brighton, Reading and Huddersfield.

The former Swansea boss has his work cut out to secure automatic promotion to the top-flight and his task became even harder on Sunday after going down 2-1 to their closest rivals Huddersfield at John Smith’s Stadium.

While the defeat is a bitter one to take at this crucial stage of the campaign, Monk let the agony of the result get the better of him in the form of an unsavoury incident with his opposite number David Wagner.

When the home side scored a late winner through Michael Hefele, the German boss couldn't resist sprinting down the touchline to celebrate with his players.

As Wagner jogged back to his post in the dugout, he was deliberately nudged by a clearly irked Monk, who viewed the act as unsportsmanlike, sparking a brawl between staff and players.

"They're my values; humility, respect and class, and I don't think he [Wagner] showed that," the Leeds manager told BBC Radio Leeds.

"If someone else goes against those values then it's wrong.

"I've been brought up with the values, and that's not come back towards us.”

Check out a video of what happened below.

Wagner – who has never played or coached outside of his native Germany – claims he was not in the wrong.

"In British culture it seems to be disrespectful if I celebrate with my players - it is different in Germany to be fair," Wagner told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It isn't something that I usually do but if there was a moment where this could happen, then it was this moment.

"I celebrated with my players in the corner and I wanted to jog back into my technical area, but Garry tried to nudge me.”

For what it was worth, the referee ordered both managers to watch the final minutes of the match from the stands.

