Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have heated exchange during Warriors' loss

The Golden State Warriors were narrowly defeated by the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night 109-106, but there was another major talking point from the game.

Tempers were high on the Warriors' sideline during the game, as Draymond Green and Kevin Durant were seen having an exchange of words while a timeout was taking place.

Fans would have remembered Golden State's head coach Steve Kerr having a run in with the referee's during the loss to the Kings, but he wasn't the only member of his team that got a little hot under the collar.

As you can see in the video below, the forwards had a verbal exchange with one another near their team's bench while a timeout was taking place during the game.

Although seeing disputes on the sidelines isn't rare, in this case, it is because the 28-year-old is usually a mild-mannered person, whereas here he is clearly showing strong emotions. It demonstrates the frustrations going on within the Warriors, as they picked up their first loss after a five-game win streak, and neither player played well enough in order to extend the streak to six.

Durant only scored 10 points on two-of-10 shooting, with nine rebounds and two assists, while Green only had 16 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. The 26-year-old even said after the game that the former Oklahoma City Thunder star needs to take more than just 10 shots.

The power forward also defused any sort of problem with Durant on Snapchat, as he didn't believe the altercation with him during the Kings game was a big deal.

We'll have to wait and see how the Warriors react to this loss and this situation when they play against the Chicago Bulls at home on Wednesday night.

