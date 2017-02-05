What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

WWE had Reigns come out last.

Why WWE booked Roman Reigns as the final entrant in the Royal Rumble

It’s now been one week since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and it’s finally starting to sink in that Roman Reigns was the final entrant.

That seems to be the big disappointment from it all, as WWE fans were expecting plenty of surprises to take place.

LACK OF SURPRISES

Instead, the likes of Jack Gallagher and James Ellsworth were two of the surprise entrants we got – that’s despite a great reception for NXT’s Tye Dillinger at #10.

There was still a glimmer of hope in the final countdown, with names like Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe being thrown around as the final entrant.

So, the frustration from fans is understandable that Reigns came out last, fresh off his Universal Championship loss to Kevin Owens earlier in the evening.

However, according to F4WOnline, there are two reasons why the WWE wanted Reigns as the final entrant – and it wasn’t just to annoy the fans.

First off, they’re claiming that the only reason he was in it at all was so they could plant the seeds for a WrestleMania encounter with The Undertaker, that was made clear when The Big Dog eliminated The Deadman from the match.

FAN REACTION

However, Reigns didn’t need to be #30 just to set that match up, as they could have done that if Reigns entered the match first too.

It was actually booked this way so that Randy Orton got a positive reception from WWE fans, as they were worried he'd get booed as well.

WWE never had plans for Reigns to win, but they wanted the best possible face reaction for Orton, and they used Reigns in the final spot so he drew the heat away from The Viper winning the match.

It makes sense too, if Orton defeated a different surprise entrant then you can be sure he’d get booed out of the Alamodome.

Instead, using Reigns as the sacrificial lamb proved to be the smart move and the WWE fans were pleased that he didn’t win – and it certainly helped him as he’s rumoured to be turning heel soon.

Are you still disappointed that Roman Reigns as the final entrant in the 2017 Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Randy Orton
Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown
The Undertaker
Wrestlemania

