Many boxing and UFC fans have been caught up in the hype of a possible fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, and loads of people want to see the bout take place.

Several things still need to be worked out before we ever see the two sporting icons meet in the middle of the ring, but the fighting talk is already in full swing and we're closer than ever to the fight happening.

The latest thing which has been said was by McGregor, who said he wants his next fight to be inside the ring with Mayweather, rather than inside the octagon against an opponent from UFC.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Dana White, however, disagrees completely with the chances of that happening, believing the odds of this billion-dollar fight happening are just as high as him becoming the backup quarterback for the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The UFC president said to BBC Three, according to Yahoo! Sports: "I think the odds of that happening are about the same as me being Brady's back-up quarterback on Sunday, that's how close I think the odds are.

Article continues below

"I mean if you look at the Mayweather versus [Manny] Pacquiao fight, look how long it took to make that fight and those guys are in the same sport.

"I never say never, anything is possible, but this one is pretty impossible, but never say never."

White is keeping hope, but it's obviously only because he could possibly have a slice of the huge money pie the two sports icon will make if they do meet in the middle of the ring. Fingers crossed we receive a date soon so we can start to get even more excited for this highly anticipated fight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms