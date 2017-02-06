One thing WWE fans love to see and discuss is the potential dream matches we either missed out on, or some that could still happen.

A popular one finally took place last year, when AJ Styles and John Cena finally clashed and the rivalry officially ended last month with Cena leaving the Alamodome with world championship number 16.

DREAM MATCHES

Cena has also taken on The Rock on two occasions, while Shawn Michaels is an opponent fans want Styles to face off against.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Rock and Michaels, Sting and The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle, the list can go on and on.

Another dream match fans wanted to see – and sadly missed out on – was Stone Cold Steve Austin taking on Hulk Hogan.

Article continues below

It’s obvious that the crowd would have loved it at the time, but for some reason, it just never came to fruition.

Finally, we have answers.

Former WWE creative team member, Bruce Prichard, revealed on his podcast that WWE had firm plans to do Austin vs. Hogan.

AUSTIN VS. HOGAN

However, the idea was to allow the Hulkster to battle The Rock first and build towards a match with the Rattlesnake as it was seen as the bigger match out of the two.

He said: “Well, I can tell you from my vantage point and my discussions were, where are we going to go because the match was Austin and Hulk or Rock and Hulk.

“I think everyone agreed that Austin and Hulk were the bigger match that we had to get to, so the feeling was, why not give it to them first, let’s build it some more.

“Rock and Hogan were interchangeable in their careers.”

Their match at WrestleMania X8 was so well received by fans that WWE didn’t think they could match up to it by having Austin battle Hogan the following year, or at any other event.

Not only that, Prichard has revealed there might have been some discussions that one didn’t want to lose to the other.

He added: “Originally, it was planned for Rock and Hulk and then eventually get to Austin and Hulk at some point, whether that be at the next WrestleMania or not.

“There may have been discussions where one wasn’t going to put the other over, but that was just gesturing and positioning.”

That alone tells you just how big of a star The Rock was, as he was powerful enough to help scupper plans of another huge match through no fault of his own.

Who do you think would have won in an Austin vs. Hogan dream match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms