Wales put forth a less than convincing performance against Italy despite registering a win in Rome.

The Dragons made hard work of a fixture which they should have effortlessly won having initially trailed the Azzurri during the earlier stages of the game.

Having recorded their eleventh successive victory over Italy, the Welsh team will have to show much improvement when they come up against the English juggernaut.

Rob Howley's team went down 7-3 at half time and only managed to seize control of the match following a suspension for Italian prop Andrea Lovotti who was shown a yellow card.

The hard-fought victory came at a cost as star wing George North and fly-half Dan Biggar both picked up injuries which will likely rule them out of the England encounter.

Wales' class prevailed in the end

North's right leg was heavily strapped and seemed to have made the injury worse after sprinting 60 yards for the team's third try two minutes from time.

Centre Jonathan Davies and Liam Williams both touched down while the Italians were down to 14 men but were far from impressive during the game.

Wales should have been well ahead before Edoardo Gori opened the scoring on 29 minutes as they turned down several penalties, which could have been down to the wet conditions and the fact that Leigh Halfpenny missed a routine shot just after three minutes.

The team's constant attempt to drive through the opposition defence failed and they only managed to run away with the game once they opted for smarter plays.

Dan Biggar's failure to gather a low pass from a wide play almost proved beneficial for the visitors as the ball bounced off his shin and moved behind the Italian line. However, full-back Edoardo Padovani managed to beat Jonathan Davies to the touch down.

The first effective break of the game came courtesy of the Biggar-Davies combination as the Welsh fly-half posing danger for the home side with a couple of high kicks for North and Williams to chase down.

Padovani's attempt to run the ball back at Wales sprung the game into life after a lacklustre beginning, the Italian beating two men while sprinting down the left flank whereby spurring the team into action.

Italy's tails were up as Sergio Parisse led the charge during a siege on the Welsh line, Gori managing to take the ball over the line for a try.

However, Wales responded back after finally converting a penalty through Halfpenny with the game slipping away from the Italians during the second-half.

Three quick penalties in succession relieved the pressure off the team as they raced to a 12-7 lead.

