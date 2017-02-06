What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Watch: Ric Flair's banned Super Bowl commercial

Every single year when the Super Bowl takes place, there are a host of adverts that are broadcasted during the breaks in the game and they're well fought after.

The cost of a Super Bowl commercial is in the millions as it is in a prime spot with millions of people watching the big game on television. Some of the adverts are hilarious while others are questionable, to say the least.

One advert you won't see during the Super Bowl is one involving Ric Flair, and his Papa Flair USAuto Sales commercials where he plays a used car salesman, as according to the man himself, they have been banned. 

Flair has three adverts for the company, one which you can watch below and the two others further down in this article, where he acts as a used cars salesman for his own company called Papa Flair's Used Cars. 

However, the reason why his adverts will not be broadcasted his quite strange. According to Flair on Twitter, his ad has been: "Banned from the big game for performance-enhancing deals." Ok...

Still, the adverts are quite funny if you have a certain sense of humor so they're definitely worth a watch. They're a gentle reminder that Flair is still a fantastic showman.

'Papa Flair' went on to wish the Atlanta Falcons good luck in their Super Bowl game against the New England Patriots. He's actually tweeting about the live action happening in the big game if you want to go and give him a follow.

