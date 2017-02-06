We're not even at half time yet and it is 21-0 to the Falcons. They are running away with this one.

Following touchdowns by Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper, things were looking great for Atlanta, but they just got even better thanks to Robert Alford.

Alford, in his fourth year with the Falcons since being drafted out of Southeastern Louisiana, made one of the biggest plays in team history in intercepting Tom Brady and taking it all the way to the house.

Here is the play in question, with Brady trying to force the football to a very-well covered wide receiver. Shockingly, it didn't quite work out for the veteran. Check out the play here...

Here's another angle of play, showing just how not open Danny Amendola was on the play as Brady made one of his worst ever Super Bowl throws.

We will have to wait and see how Brady and the Patriots can recover from this. Something tells me that the 39-year-old might not be getting the fifth Super Bowl ring of his career tonight.

