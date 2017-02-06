Tom Brady is a one of a kind talent, and arguably one of the greatest sports stars of all and the greatest player to ever play in the NFL. When someone says you're the Tom Brady of your sport, that's quite a high compliment.

In boxing, it's Floyd Mayweather. In basketball, it's Michael Jordan. In soccer, it's Cristiano Ronaldo. In UFC, however, many fighters could fill this role. Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Demetrious Johnson to name a few.

However, none of these fighters is the name Dana White thinks of when he was asked who the Tom Brady of UFC is by TMZ Sports.

The UFC president said: “There's a lot of Tom Brady’s here. In the UFC, if you break into the top five or become a world champion, it's very tough to do. You are a stud. If I had to pick one guy, it'd have to be Anderson Silva. If you look at Anderson Silva and what he's done, how long he's been in the game, and how he carries himself. I’d have to say Anderson Silva.”

In case you didn't know, Anderson has the longest win streak in UFC history, which included 16 victories and 10 middleweight title defenses. He also has the most knockdowns landed in UFC History (17), and the longest UFC title reign (2457 days).

That's a fair evaluation by White, but a lot of UFC fans, especially ones that have only begun following the promotion over the past few years, are going to be annoyed that he didn't say McGregor.

To make the point for McGregor over Silva, the Irish fighter not only has the titles, but he also is a figure that polarizes the fans of UFC, with some fans loving him while others absolutely hate him.

The only thing he is really lacking is a title defense, which won't be coming anytime soon if you believe what the UFC Lightweight champion says, as he wants a fight against Mayweather before stepping into the octagon once more.

While many believe a fight against Mayweather is unrealistic for McGregor, Anderson Silva actually wants a fight against the Irish fighter, so maybe White with his high appreciation for the Brazilian will make it happen. Never say never!

