Twitter reacts to Lady Gaga's insane Super Bowl half time show

What just happened!?

Everyone knows that Lady Gaga is a bit different and we weren't expecting her to just come out and having nothing out of the ordinary lined up, but I doubt anyone was thinking we would see that Super Bowl half time show.

Gaga started off by jumping off the roof of the NRG Stadium with hundreds of drones lit up in the sky behind her and it still managed to somehow get weirder.

Every year, millions of extra viewers tune in at half-time to see the show, and this year they were treated to one that may go down as the best of all-time. That's how good Lady Gaga was.

But don't take our word for it, you just need to check out the thousands of gobsmacked tweets from people that watched the performance.

So you don't have to manually go to the trending page and filter through everything, we thought we'd do the hard work for you and collate just a sample of what was said about Lady Gaga's half-time show.

Whoever performs at half time next year will be walking in some incredibly big foot steps. Good luck.

