Taylor Gabriel.

Taylor Gabriel broke Malcolm Butler's ankles with a savage fake out

We're not sure if you've heard or not, but Taylor Gabriel was released by the Cleveland Browns at the start of this season. 

He's come back with a vengeance, playing in the Super Bowl tonight for the Atlanta Falcons as they face off against Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in a game that is going down to the wire.

Gabriel apparently wasn't good enough for the worst team in football but has bounced back and proven himself to be an incredibly talented player. He showed that talent off earlier today by breaking Malcolm Butler's ankles into shards. Scroll down to see the action...

Look at what Gabriel does to Butler here, taking New England's top defensive back and turning him into human putty.

Gabriel shook Butler so hard that the Patriots cornerback actually dabbed in mid-air as his ankles turned to glass and shattered into millions of pieces.

p1b88m5p1m17ku1dr9q5slaoinjf.jpg

You want to know what's also crazy? This game isn't even over! The Patriots could be set to make the comeback of all comebacks as we head late into the fourth quarter.

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
Superbowl
NFL
New England Patriots

