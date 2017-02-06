In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Julian Edelman.

Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

Sorry David Tyree, but you may have just lost your crown for the greatest catch in Super Bowl history.

Step forward Julian Edelman, miracle worker.

The New England Patriots wide receiver wrote his name into folklore by hauling in the most improbable reception we have seen in years. Scroll down to see the footage of the play that will be remembered for decades to come.

It's so good. So impossibly, perfectly good. How the hell did Edelman get there? How was his catching so bad at the start of the game yet he can pull that out of the bag around three hours after dropping much easier passes?

If you have any doubts or discerning voices about the greatness of Edelman's play here then just take a look at the still below. Then try to come to any conclusion that this was not, indeed, greatness that we all witnessed.

If Edelman hadn't held on to that ball then the Patriots very well may not have won. Football is a game of fine margins and the New England Patriots are better at grabbing onto those margins than anyone else.

