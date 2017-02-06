Leicester and Manchester United served up terrible 20 seconds of football

Jamie Carragher perfectly summed up the opening 40 minutes of Leicester City vs. Manchester United on Sunday afternoon: it really *is* no surprise that Sky are losing viewing figures with first halves of football that short on quality.

The match did liven up during the final five minutes of the half, fortunately for Sky, as goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic handed the Red Devils a 2-0 lead over the reigning champions at the King Power Stadium.

However, shortly before Mkhitaryan’s opener, we saw arguably the worst 20 seconds of football produced in the Premier League - and possibly any of Europe’s top five leagues - this season.

Sky paid out an eye-watering £5.14 billion in 2015 to show live Premier League matches on their platform over the coming seasons, but on this evidence they massively overpaid.

It was in the 36th minute when the Leicester and Man Utd players briefly looked like Sunday League footballers, with misplaced passes and mistakes galore. (Scroll down to watch the video).

Video: Leicester and United's terrible 20 seconds of football

After seeing @OptaMissi’s caption - Premier League putting other leagues to shame😍😍 - you’d naturally expect to see some mesmeric football from some of the world’s best-paid players including Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic.

But the caption, on this occasion, was very much tongue-in-cheek.

Leicester and Man Utd have competition from Hull and Stoke from earlier this season…

United still sixth, Leicester still in danger of relegation

United ended up finishing the Foxes off with a third goal through Juan Mata early in the second half.

The result keeps Jose Mourinho’s side sixth in the table - albeit now just one point behind fifth-placed Liverpool and two behind Arsenal - while 16th-placed Leicester now have 14 matches left to save themselves from relegation.

