It’s far from unusual for a tennis player to lose their temper when things aren't going their way in a match.

Smashing racquets, audible profanities and constant bickering towards the coaches’ box is part and parcel of the often frustrating sport that is elite level tennis.

Some players are worse offenders than others and will let loose merely for the sake of venting their emotions, while some can channel their aggression in a constructive form and turn a match on its head.

The World group first-round Davis Cup tie in Ottawa between Canada and Great Britain was to be decided in the fifth rubber between Denis Shapovalov and Kyle Edmund.

Having dropped the opening two sets 3-6 4-6, the Canadian didn't take kindly to his serve being broken early in the third.

Trailing 2-1 and showing few sings of instigating a remarkable comeback, Shapovalov belted the ball away in anger, inadvertently hitting umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye.

The incident cast an eery silence over the stunned crowd at the TD Place Arena while both players approached the umpire’s chair to check on him.

Clutching his face in pain, Gabas had no choice but to default Shapovalov and give Great Britain a 3-2 win and a path to the quarter-finals where they will take on France in April.

Check out what happened in the video below. Ouch.

The mistake was one that certainly could've been avoided and the distraught 17-year-old has since approached the umpire in the referee’s office to apologise.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Shapovalov was clearly remorseful for his actions and the resulting impact on Canada's Davis Cup campaign.

“I would like to begin with apologising to that umpire, the referee and to all ITF officials,” he said, as per the Telegraph.

“It was unacceptable behaviour from me. I feel incredibly ashamed and embarrassed, for letting my team down and my country down. That’s the last time I’m going to do anything like that. I’m going to learn from it.”

