Dusko Tosic’s wife blasts Robin van Persie following incident between the two players

Robin van Persie often comes across as a fairly likeable guy during interviews but there’s no doubt the Dutch striker has a darker side which sometimes comes out once he crosses the white line.

Van Persie has picked up a few red cards during his illustrious career - the majority of which came during his earlier years, when he was something of a wayward character - and, of course, he made the extremely controversial decision to ditch Arsenal, despite his status as club captain, for Manchester United back in 2012.

Without that fiercely competitive mentally, he probably wouldn’t have reached the top of his profession; however, it could be argued that the 33-year-old overstepped the mark on a couple of occasions during Fenerbahce’s Turkish Cup match against Besiktas on Sunday.

Van Persie scored the winning goal in the 72nd minute at the Vodafone Arena, but Besiktas will feel that justice wasn’t served on this particular occasion.

Why? Because they were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when Dusko Tosic was shown a straight red card for a ‘headbutt’ - if you can call it that - on Fener’s star striker.

Video: Van Persie and Tosic incident

Replays showed that although Tosic had put his head towards Van Persie - a daft move, admittedly - the former Premier League star exaggerated the contact.

Basically, his theatrics deceived the referee.

Tosic's wife hits out at Van Persie

Needless to say, Van Persie’s actions sparked a fierce reaction from Besiktas fans, and not just those watching from inside the stadium.

Tosic’s wife, the pop star Jelena Karleusa, couldn’t hold back her anger and slammed the Dutchman by posting an X-rated tweet.

"R. van Persie is one stupid motherf**ker,” she tweeted, “Brake a leg a**hole!"

Jelena then removed the tweet after her husband had a quiet word.

“Dusko asked me to remove my tweet about Persie, and I did,” she added. “What can I say, I don't like dirty players. Kisses to all Besiktas fans!”

RvP involved in more controversy during second half

Van Persie was involved in further controversy in the second half with his goal celebration.

After scoring, he deliberately celebrated in front of Oguzhan Ozyakup - his former Arsenal teammate, no less.

"I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field. But I won't say them," the 24-year-old told reporters, per Goal.

"Just one thing: I was very good friend with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field."

Oh, Robin…

