What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

van persie.

Dusko Tosic’s wife blasts Robin van Persie following incident between the two players

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Robin van Persie often comes across as a fairly likeable guy during interviews but there’s no doubt the Dutch striker has a darker side which sometimes comes out once he crosses the white line.

Van Persie has picked up a few red cards during his illustrious career - the majority of which came during his earlier years, when he was something of a wayward character - and, of course, he made the extremely controversial decision to ditch Arsenal, despite his status as club captain, for Manchester United back in 2012.

Without that fiercely competitive mentally, he probably wouldn’t have reached the top of his profession; however, it could be argued that the 33-year-old overstepped the mark on a couple of occasions during Fenerbahce’s Turkish Cup match against Besiktas on Sunday.

Article continues below

Van Persie scored the winning goal in the 72nd minute at the Vodafone Arena, but Besiktas will feel that justice wasn’t served on this particular occasion.

Why? Because they were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when Dusko Tosic was shown a straight red card for a ‘headbutt’ - if you can call it that - on Fener’s star striker.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

Twitter reacts to Lady Gaga's insane Super Bowl half time show

Twitter reacts to Lady Gaga's insane Super Bowl half time show

Watch: Ric Flair's banned Super Bowl commercial - why it has been banned

Watch: Ric Flair's banned Super Bowl commercial - why it has been banned

The strange reason Stone Cold never had a dream match with Hulk Hogan

The strange reason Stone Cold never had a dream match with Hulk Hogan

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Leicester and Man Utd served up the worst 20 seconds of the season

Watch: Leicester and Man Utd served up the worst 20 seconds of the season

Video: Van Persie and Tosic incident

Replays showed that although Tosic had put his head towards Van Persie - a daft move, admittedly - the former Premier League star exaggerated the contact.

Basically, his theatrics deceived the referee.

Tosic's wife hits out at Van Persie

Needless to say, Van Persie’s actions sparked a fierce reaction from Besiktas fans, and not just those watching from inside the stadium.

Tosic’s wife, the pop star Jelena Karleusa, couldn’t hold back her anger and slammed the Dutchman by posting an X-rated tweet.

"R. van Persie is one stupid motherf**ker,” she tweeted, “Brake a leg a**hole!"

p1b888nqhs118hpg9lqo11as1s4d9.jpg

Jelena then removed the tweet after her husband had a quiet word.

“Dusko asked me to remove my tweet about Persie, and I did,” she added. “What can I say, I don't like dirty players. Kisses to all Besiktas fans!”

RvP involved in more controversy during second half

Van Persie was involved in further controversy in the second half with his goal celebration.

After scoring, he deliberately celebrated in front of Oguzhan Ozyakup - his former Arsenal teammate, no less.

"I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field. But I won't say them," the 24-year-old told reporters, per Goal.

"Just one thing: I was very good friend with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field."

Oh, Robin…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Robin Van Persie
Turkey national football team

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again