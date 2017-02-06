What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Antoine Griezmann avoids criticism for reaction after Fernando Torres goal v Leganes

What is it with left-footed penalty takers?

Like Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann is one of the world’s most talented forwards but so unreliable from the penalty spot.

The 25-year-old, following his unsuccessful spot-kick against Leganes on Saturday, has now missed five of the 10 penalties he’s taken for Atletico Madrid.

Fortunately for Griezmann, though, Fernando Torres was on hand to (sort of) spare his blushes.

The Spanish striker bundled in the rebound for his first goal of the afternoon before doubling both his and Atletico’s tally early in the second half.

Little has been said about Griezmann's reaction

However, very little has been made about Griezmann’s deflated reaction immediately after Torres put Atleti 1-0 ahead.

The France international stood just outside the six-yard box before putting his head back and then slowly walking over to where his teammates were celebrating.

Watch: Griezmann looked gutted

Reaction would have been different if this was Cristiano

Griezmann was clearly still gutted - and you can understand why - but shouldn’t he have shown a little more pleasure that his side had just taken the lead?

This was a fixture Diego Simeone’s side could ill-afford to lose, so it shouldn’t have mattered who stuck the ball in the back of the net. The most important thing is it went in.

Just imagine if Cristiano Ronaldo had done the same thing while playing for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad de Futbol - La Liga

The Portuguese striker has been slammed on social media for displaying similar reactions to such moments in the past, so Griezmann is a little fortunate to avoid widespread criticism on this occasion.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Fernando Torres
