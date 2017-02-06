What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

eric bailly.

Man Utd fans on Twitter react to incident between Eric Bailly and Jamie Vardy

Out of Manchester United’s four summer signings, it’s safe to say that fans knew the least about Eric Bailly.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba are two of the most recognisable football stars on the planet while Henrikh Mkhitaryan had already established his reputation as a top-class attacking winger with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and in Europe.

Bailly, on the other hand, was a relatively inexperienced 22-year-old from Villarreal when United signed him for £30 million last summer.

Fans immediately logged onto YouTube when the news broke and most of them said the same thing on social media after watching his highlights: while the Ivory Coast international was undoubtedly strong and fast, he also looked like he had a mistake or two in him.

But the centre-back has hardly put a foot wrong since arriving at Old Trafford and is already a favourite in the eyes of the United supporters.

Man Utd fans loved this moment between Bailly and Vardy

Bailly played his first match for United since returning from the African Cup of Nations on Sunday afternoon against Leicester City and produced a typically commanding performance for the Red Devils.

And there was one moment early in the first half which United fans on Twitter absolutely loved.

Bailly was chasing down the ball alongside Jamie Vardy and received a sly little push in the back from the Leicester City forward, causing the defender to lose his balance.

p1b898j6qq16jn3v71ngt1giapta9.jpg

The Ivorian still managed to make the clearance but got his revenge on Vardy by dragging him to the ground with a move that wouldn’t have looked out of place in WWE.

p1b898kd2j53pfbv11uvepi8qbb.jpg

The England international was fuming and things almost escalated further between the two players, only for Bailly to wisely get himself away from the scene of the crime.

p1b898ldr32oo14011odd13jt16gld.jpg

Video: Bailly takes down Vardy

Watch it here...

And now with WWE commentary...

Man Utd fans react on Twitter

Here’s how United fans on Twitter reacted…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

