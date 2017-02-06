2017 has so far not been a pretty year for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side were flying high towards the end of 2016, but the ushering in of a new year has seen the Reds' season fall apart, departing two domestic cup competitions and losing huge amounts of ground in the race for top four.

Saturday's 2-0 loss away to Hull was yet another nail in the coffin of the Merseyside giants, who have won just once in ten games since a 1-0 victory on New Year's Eve against Manchester City, and things are now looking bleaker than ever.

In fact, the display against the Tigers was perhaps the worst yet, encapsulating the passive passing, lack of cutting edge and defensive negligence which has become synonymous with the club during this dreaded ten game spell.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It was the final straw for Klopp, who despite displaying copious amounts of raw touchline emotions, is usually much more reserved in the dressing room, but, as reported by the Daily Mail, the German manager let rip into his failing stars.

Questions were asked as to how Alfred N'Diaye was allowed to tap in before half time as Simon Mignolet dropped a straight-forward corner onto the foot of the midfielder. Abel Hernandez may have been putting pressure on the Belgian, but there was still no excuse.

Article continues below

Klopp also needs to look into how his team has become too susceptible to the counterattack, Oumar Niasse the latest to exploit the Reds in this manner, similar to both of Wolves' goals and Shane Long's late winner as Liverpool exited both cup competitions.

It has become all too predictable from a team who at the start of the season, were producing the most breath-taking football in the entire division, sweeping teams aside with torpedo-style attacking football and a relentless pressing game.

However, that side of this almost Jekyll and Hyde-like monster has disappeared, now the ugly side is doing great damage to the reputation of both manager and club.

'Putting ourselves under pressure is a hobby,' Klopp said wearily. 'We have to show a reaction. It's about finding the answer after a defeat that really hurts.'

Well, the pressure is mounting now more than ever. Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester represent the next three tasks for the Reds and nine points is needed more than ever.

Who'd have thought a 2-2 draw away at Sunderland would spark such a demise? Klopp's lost his rag, but he now has to mastermind an attitude change and reinstall a winning mentality amongst his players.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms