Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has chosen the club he wants to join in the summer despite currently serving a four-month ban handed out by Fifa earlier this month.

The 22-year-old's current woes have done little to remove his optimism and he is now focused on securing a move to one of Europe's top clubs. His favoured destination? The Premier League, with probable champions Chelsea the club of choice.

'God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season,' Calhanoglu told Turkish newspaper Fanatik, as per Daily Mail.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

'There are also a number of other clubs interested in signing me.'

The Turkish midfielder, who has been a revelation in Germany since 2014, was handed out the suspension due to a dispute between Trabzonspor and the player's former club, Karlsruher.

Calhanoglu was set to make the move back to his homeland, but the teenage sensation at the time opted to sign a contract extension with the German club before moving to Hamburg in 2013, eventually ending up at Leverkusen.

The world-renowned set-piece specialist has become hot property in Europe's hugely competitive transfer market and his stock was possibly at its highest prior to the lengthy ban being issued.

The versatile midfielder, who can play all across the attacking midfield line and has been used in a deeper role, has enjoyed his best Bundesliga season to date, scoring six goals in just 14 games, while also helping Leverkusen into the last-16 of the Champions League.

It is no secret that Antonio Conte's Chelsea have sent scouts to watch Calhanoglu on occasions and given their current position as Premier League leaders, the Turkish international will be itching to make the move to Stamford Bridge sooner rather than later.

Where he would fit in at the Blues is a matter up for debate. Conte may see his flair, passing range and eye for goal as attributes which would suit the centre of his midfield, but this would mean disrupting the blossoming partnership between N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic.

As a wide man, Calhanoglu may also struggle to break into the side. Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro are well-known for their explosive pace, a key asset to this Chelsea side and sadly the Leverkusen man does not possess this trait.

It may be the move of his dreams, but the young talent will need to be wary that his playing style may not suit Conte's well-oiled 3-4-3 machine. A spot on the bench would be the most realistic start to his days at the club should he make the move to English shores.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms