Football

Memphis depay.

Memphis Depay produced two awful moments for Lyon against Saint-Etienne

Lyon shelled out a cool £22 million to take Memphis Depay off Manchester United’s hands last month, but they might be desperately searching for the receipt this morning following his shocking performance against Saint-Etienne on Sunday night.

The Dutch winger, making only his second start for his new employers, lasted 65 minutes before Bruno Genesio put him out of his misery by sending on Mathieu Valbuena in his place.

But during that time, Memphis managed to embarrass himself with not one but two shocking moments. Both, unsurprisingly, have gone viral on social media overnight.

Lyon lost the match 2-0, thanks to first-half goals from Kevin Monnet-Paquet and Romain Hamouma, and now have their work cut out to secure a place in next season’s Champions League qualifiers.

This was a big opportunity for Memphis to endear himself to his new club’s fans - the Rhône derby is a huge fixture in the eyes of the Lyon supporters - but he blew it.

Memphis handed 2/10 rating by L'Equipe

Indeed, French publication L’Equipe handed Memphis a dismal 2/10 rating - and you’ll understand why when you watch the following videos.

Memphis's first embarrassing moment

First of all, we have this amazing back-heeled pass to… nobody.

However, Memphis could probably argue on this occasion that his teammate should have made the run. Or is that being a little bit kind on the former United No. 7?

Memphis's second embarrassing moment

Minutes later and Memphis produced a bicycle kick that wouldn’t have looked out of place in a Sunday League match.

Again, he got it all wrong.

Watch: Memphis' 'highlights' v St-Etienne

If you're brave enough to watch...

Memphis must rediscover his confidence - quickly

The 22-year-old looks a shadow of the player who shot to stardom for PSV Eindhoven during the 2014-15 campaign.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-SAINT-ETIENNE-LYON

There’s clearly a talented player in there somewhere, but boy does he need to rediscover his confidence.

Ligue 1
Football
Lyon

