Eden Hazard reveals the big mistake Arsenal made against him

Saturday's early kick off saw Chelsea tighten their stranglehold on the Premier League crown as they comfortably defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Safe to say, Arsene Wenger's wounded soldiers made a fair few mistakes in what was a tactically inept surrender of their title challenge and it may just be the last time the French manager faces off against the Blues as exit talks continue to surface.

However, one mistake may have proved more costly than any other. Eden Hazard, the man responsible for ripping the Gunners to shreds, shared his thoughts on a costly defensive error which galvanised he and the Chelsea side, as per Mirror.

Shkodran Mustafi is the man in question, with the German crudely fouling the Belgian winger after 23 fairly subdued minutes, and this act is said to have angered the Chelsea man, giving him the motivation to punish those who had wronged him.

“Yeah, it’s true. It motivates me. When I get a lot of kicks, I feel really in the game,” said Hazard. “When people don’t touch me, that means I’m not doing well. I’m no good. Look, I’m not saying I like to be kicked, but it’s good for me to be in the game.

“I try to be this kind of player. The type who does something when he gets the ball. In all the moments I get the ball I try to do something.

“Sometimes in the past, for 20 or 30 minutes, I’ve not touched the ball in some games. These days I try and get on the ball, try and have lots of touches, and play my football for 90 minutes.”

Hazard was at his brilliant best in the victory after a fairly quiet period in the season for the Belgian following a blistering start to the campaign.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

His goal in the match was truly sensational, bursting away from Francis Coquelin deep in the half before charging towards Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny, leaving the pair for dead and then calmly slotting the ball past Petr Cech.

“It was one of the best I have scored, yes. You, the journalists and the fans, have to choose. But of this style of goal, it was one of the best I’ve scored,” said Hazard.

“But I scored one with my left foot in the Europa League, against Manchester United in the cup. I’ve scored a couple of good goals. But it’s always good to score this kind of goal in a big game, and this was a big game.”

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

The Belgian proved once again that he is a big-game player and Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez will be looking at the Belgian through jealous eyes after a potential title-winning performance from one of the league's true enigmatic talents.

