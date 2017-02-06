DeMarcus Cousins is one of the most naturally gifted players in the NBA right now. He also has one of the biggest personalities.

While there have been many critics of his highly-charged, emotional style, he certainly leaves it all on the court every time he steps out.

Boogie was at his dominant best on Saturday night as the Sacramento Kings won their first game against conference rivals the Golden State Warriors since 2013.

Cousins had 32 points on 13-30 from the field and 6-6 from the line, 12 rebounds, including three offensive boards, and nine assists.

In a display of total dominance, he single-handedly led Sacramento to an unlikely victory and condemned the Bay Area superteam to only their eighth loss of the season.

Following the win, Sac's 20th of the campaign, the center let his feeling on the Kings' state rivals be known. Saying, "f*** Golden State" to a fan of the visitors as he entered the home dressing room.

There was also a funny moment during the game as Cousins joked with the referee about getting every Warriors player ejected from the game - this came during the commotion of Steve Kerr being binned and Draymond Green receiving a technical.