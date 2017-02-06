Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

DeMarcus Cousins had a message for Golden State after the Kings' win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

DeMarcus Cousins is one of the most naturally gifted players in the NBA right now. He also has one of the biggest personalities. 

While there have been many critics of his highly-charged, emotional style, he certainly leaves it all on the court every time he steps out. 

Boogie was at his dominant best on Saturday night as the Sacramento Kings won their first game against conference rivals the Golden State Warriors since 2013. 

Cousins had 32 points on 13-30 from the field and 6-6 from the line, 12 rebounds, including three offensive boards, and nine assists. 

In a display of total dominance, he single-handedly led Sacramento to an unlikely victory and condemned the Bay Area superteam to only their eighth loss of the season. 

p1b89heet21v54r538pcreh16fij.jpg

p1b89hdosl1c3ppvnp9n1c11tpef.jpg

Following the win, Sac's 20th of the campaign, the center let his feeling on the Kings' state rivals be known. Saying, "f*** Golden State" to a fan of the visitors as he entered the home dressing room.  

There was also a funny moment during the game as Cousins joked with the referee about getting every Warriors player ejected from the game - this came during the commotion of Steve Kerr being binned and Draymond Green receiving a technical.

Topics:
Sacramento Kings
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
DeMarcus Cousins
Golden State Warriors

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again