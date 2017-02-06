Jamie Carragher explains the one thing Mkhitaryan has over Ozil, Silva & Mata

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have become famous for telling it exactly how it is in the Sky Sports studio, and this weekend was no different.

Former Manchester United full-back Neville tore into Arsenal TV following their defeat to Chelsea on Saturday; a fan outlet that has become a running joke in the midst of the Gunners' patchy form.

"I walked out of the Chelsea ground yesterday and there were the Arsenal Fan TV cameras everywhere," Neville told Sky Sports.

"To be honest with you, it was embarrassing listening to it and watching it.

"I was watching Chelsea fans taking the mickey out of them, which was a little bit funny."

However, while not as cutting as Neville's assertions, Carragher weighed in with an opinion of his own following yesterday's Super Sunday that saw both Manchester clubs pick up victories.

There are plenty of great playmakers in the Premier League today, but the former Liverpool defender believes there is one thing that makes United man Henrikh Mkhitaryan better than his peers.

“He’s got something that very few players in that position have, which is pace,’ Carragher told Sky Sports.

“You think of Juan Mata, Mesut Ozil, David Silva – great technicians – but they don’t have that pace.

“And I think that was vital in the first goal.”

The Armenian superstar stabbed the ball past Robert Huth just past the halfway line and burst through on goal with Wes Morgan - who is no slouch - chasing him down.

United's No. 22 managed to finish despite Kasper Schmeichel's best efforts, but he wouldn't have been able to make the chance if he did not have that injection of pace.

In the season before arriving at Old Trafford, Mkhitaryan produced 11 goals and 15 assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund.

Playmakers and technicians are normally associated with composure and air-tight control, but Mkhitaryan has an interesting blend of qualities that make him an unconventional proverbial number 10.

But, importantly, he is different to Mata for the Red Devils and provides a different kind of outlet and threat. But is he the best in the Premier League and above the players Carragher mentioned?

