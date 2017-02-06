What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Joe Hart.

Joe Hart concedes bizarre goal for Torino against Empoli

Joe Hart has certainly experienced a lot since joining Torino on a season-long loan from Manchester City last summer.

The England international, who was deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium by Pep Guardiola, made a blunder on his Torino debut back in September and then made a catastrophic mistake which gifted Mauro Icardi a goal a month later.

Hart conceded a nine-minute hat-trick against Napoli’s Dries Mertens in December and was studded in the head against AC Milan last month.

Despite all that, Hart has performed reasonably well in Serie A, hence why he’s still being linked with top Premier League clubs.

The 29-year-old won’t be short of potential suitors this summer if Guardiola sticks to his guns and decides the City hero has no future at the club.

Hart concedes bizarre goal v Empoli

But Hart was involved in yet another hands-over-your-eyes moment during Torino’s away match at Empoli on Sunday afternoon.

Torino centre-back Arlind Ajeti attempted to play a routine back-pass to his goalkeeper, but the ball was lost all its momentum thanks to a puddle. Yes, a puddle.

p1b89htuqoddcmpb1ccd1vc91ihsb.jpg

Hart then rushed forward in an attempt to clear the ball on the water-logged pitch, only for Manuel Pucciarelli to get there first.

p1b89hsskac1t1plqo9ln5nbo69.jpg

The Italian forwarded rounded the exposed Hart before slotting the ball home for the equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Watch: Hart concedes bizarre goal v Empoli

It’s undoubtedly one of the most bizarre goals Hart had ever conceded, although it clearly wasn’t his fault.

The poor guy hasn’t had much luck this season.

Empoli FC v FC Torino - Serie A

