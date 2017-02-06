Manchester United's season has so far been fairly underwhelming. Jose Mourinho's debut campaign at Old Trafford has shown glimpses of positivity, however, the club still sit sixth in the table after 24 rounds of matches.

New signings Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly both hit the ground running, improving the spine of the United team, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan has started showing the Premier League his brilliance after being frozen out at the start of the season.

Nevertheless, despite the improvements new acquisitions have brought to the Red Devils, club legend Ryan Giggs believes there was one player available in the summer who could have made a significant difference.

The man in question? N'Golo Kante. The all-action French midfielder was the revelation of the summer in 2015/16 as his combative displays helped drive Leicester to the most unlikely title triumph in English history.

A club of more considerable ilk was the next port of call for the former Caen man and the 25-year-old ended up joining Chelsea while United resigned Paul Pogba in a world record £89m deal.

"All I can say is that last season I hoped United would sign Kante, and in the end his buy-out clause looked very good value at £29million," Giggs wrote in his Telegraph column, as per Mirror.

"Kante hunts the ball down. He is so quick to cover space, get to the ball and make the tackle.

"I have played against that kind of opponent over the years. They are a nightmare - you cannot shake them off.”

Chelsea currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table, 14 clear of United in sixth, and Kante has been instrumental in Antonio Conte's tactical revolution at the club, forging a reliable partnership with Nemanja Matic.

The Frenchman's energy has galvanised what was a stale midfield last season and now the likes of Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez are flourishing further forward as a result.

As for United, Ander Herrera's performances have gone some way to reviving the halcyon days of their monstrous midfield, but so far, it has not been enough. Kante could have been the missing piece for Mourinho and now Chelsea are taking full advantage of the Frenchman.

