The seven records Zlatan Ibrahimovic has set at Manchester United

Despite conquering Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France during his career, there was still some doubt whether an ageing Zlatan Ibrahimovic could cope in the Premier League.

In his final season at Paris Saint-Germain, the Swede scored 50 goals in all competitions so why on earth did some people doubt him?

The 35-year-old has, quite frankly, made a few people look very foolish after reaching 20 goals for the 10th consecutive campaign with his strike during Manchester United’s 3-0 against Leicester on Sunday.

Article continues below

It’s only February but it’s very clear that the free transfer of Ibrahimovic is proving to be one of the best free transfers in the history of English football.

And Zlatan has the records to prove it.

Article continues below

Before he even kicked a ball, it was reported that Ibrahimovic broke the club’s strength record during his medical. While we can’t confirm this was actually true, there’s no doubt that he’s currently breaking records on the pitch at United.

Thanks to The Mirror, we’ve unearthed seven incredible stats that he’s set since playing for the Red Devils. Here they are:

1 - At 35 years and 125 days old, Zlatan is the oldest player to reach 15 Premier League goals in a single season.

2 - Zlatan has now reached double figures for league goals (in Europe’s top five leagues) in each of his last 11 seasons. The only other players who can match that feat are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

3 - Zlatan has reached 15 Premier League goals for Man Utd in the fourth fastest number of games (23), behind only Ruud Van Nistelrooy (19), Dwight Yorke (20) and Robin van Persie (21).

4 - Zlatan has now scored 20+ goals at club level in 10 consecutive seasons. The last time he didn't reach 20 goals was in 2006-07 at Inter (15).

5 - Zlatan was the first Man Utd player to score in his first three Premier League appearances for the club. The last United player to score in their first three league appearances for the club was Ian Storey-Moore, back in 1971-72.

6 - Of players in the big five European Leagues, only Lionel Messi (51) scored more goals than Zlatan (50) in all club comps in 2016.

7 - After he scored against Bournemouth on his Premier League debut, Zlatan has now scored on his Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Champions League debut.

Not bad, eh.

Of course, Zlatan won’t care one bit about these records if United don’t achieve anything this season. Winning the title certainly looks out of the question with them trailing Chelsea by 14 points. However, they have hauled themselves back into the race for a top four spot and are just two points behind Arsenal in fourth.

But their best chance of silverware comes in the form of the EFL Cup where they face Southampton in the final later this month. Elsewhere, though, they face Blackburn away in the FA Cup fifth round and have Saint Etienne in the Europa League.

With Jose Mourinho’s side fighting four separate battles this season, don’t be surprised to see Zlatan continue to smash records at Old Trafford.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms