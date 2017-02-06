Cameroon boss trolls Liverpool defender Joel Matip following Africa Cup of Nations success

Joel Matip has proven himself to be arguably Liverpool's best defender in a season in which the Reds have faced defensive issues which have all but ended their Premier League title hopes.

So when the German-born defender was caught up in fall out between himself and the Cameroon international team, it seemed that Jurgen Klopp's already vulnerable defence was about to lose it's key man.

For a team that is looking to stay in with a chance of a top-four finish, their record at the back has been somewhat embarrassing - conceding 30 goals in 24 league games - and Matip's decision to reject representing his country in favour of concentrating on his Liverpool career seemed admirable.

However, in line with the somewhat farcical running of some African nations' national teams, it appeared Matip and the Indomitable Lions couldn't agree on his availability for international duty.

When Matip was called up for Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations squad back in December, the former Schalke defender rejected the call-up - insisting he had retired from international duty over a year ago.

But Cameroon boss Hugo Broos and their governing body clearly believed otherwise, as Matip was remarkably one of eight Indomitable Lions stars to reject the chance to represent their country at a continental tournament.

Horror return for Matip

After avoiding a ban from FIFA, Matip returned to the Liverpool side at the worst time possible - as the Reds suffered a shock 3-2 home defeat to relegation-threatened Swansea - and frankly, the 25-year-old may be wishing he had gone to AFCON instead.

The Reds have exited the EFL Cup and FA Cup since Matip became available again for Klopp, and were on the end of another upset on Saturday, in a 2-0 defeat at Hull.

But while Matip is now facing seeing his side miss out on Champions League football, Cameroon - considered the worst team in the country's footballing history - defied all the odds to upset Egypt in the final and lift a fifth AFCON title.

And the Cameroon boss couldn't help but troll the Liverpool defender after guiding his nation to glory.

Cameroon boss' last laugh

“There was a lot of trouble before, players who wouldn’t come with us,” said Broos.

“Okay, it’s their decision. But maybe they are saying now to themselves, ‘S***! Why didn’t I go with them?’”

Indeed, Matip and Cameroon's other missing stars may well look back at their decision to pass up the tournament as a big career regret. And certainly, nothing Liverpool are doing so far in 2017 is backing up the defender's decision to remain at Anfield.

After a brilliant start to the season, the beginning of the year has been one to forget for Klopp's side who have slipped out of the top four, into fifth, leaving them just a single point above rivals Manchester United, in sixth.

