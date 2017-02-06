Second season syndrome is a regular occurrence in the footballing world and it seems Manchester United's Anthony Martial is the latest high-profile sufferer of an illness which is difficult to remedy.

The Frenchman burst onto the Premier League scene last season following his move to Old Trafford from AS Monaco, establishing himself as a crucial member of United's attack, finishing the season as the club's top scorer with 17 strikes.

Many saw the hiring of Jose Mourinho as the perfect mentor to nurture a precious, yet still raw talent, but so far, this scenario is yet to come to fruition.

In fact, Martial has found minutes extremely difficult to come by and was yet again on the bench as United secured a relatively easy 3-0 victory over Leicester.

Newspapers, for example the Mirror, have written to say that football's most expensive teenager is desperately unhappy at the club and that the exit door is looming.

Well, the man himself, who has been vocal on social media in the past, has taken to Twitter once again to state his loyalty to the Red Devils. The post can be seen below:

Judging from the Tweet, Martial seems rather happy at his current home, showing no signs of seeking a move away.

Of course, little can be based on a simple social media post and inevitably the club could choose to offload the player themselves, because, as we know, Mourinho does not shy away from making controversial decisions.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Portuguese manager stated that Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who endured a similar scenario at the start of the campaign, is now ahead of the Frenchman in the pecking order and now he must follow a similar route to his teammate.

"He has to perform better than the others who are competing for the same positions.

"His position is one where we have lots of options. Do you want me to leave Mkhitaryan out after being man of the match [against Wigan in the FA Cup] and playing so well as he did? I can't.

"The players pick themselves. I am just there to analyse what they do and try to be fair with them. Such a good performance, Mkhitaryan has to play [against Hull]. Simple."

The Armenian has usurped Martial in the rankings and with a goal and an assist against Leicester, it is likely to remain that way for the time being.

However, the Frenchman seems to have pledged his allegiance to United and if the exit rumours really are false, it will be interesting to see how his situation develops.

