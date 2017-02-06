It’s no coincidence that Chelsea have improved massively and Leicester City have regressed by the same margin since N’Golo Kante swapped the King Power Stadium for Stamford Bridge last summer.

The indefatigable French midfielder was outstanding for the Foxes last season and, if anything, has become an even more effective player since completing his £32 million move to west London.

Kante was magnificent against Liverpool at Anfield last week - some of the stats he recorded were out of this world - and many people felt he should have been given the Man of the Match award ahead of David Luiz.

Article continues below

And it was a similar story again on Saturday afternoon, during Chelsea’s impressive 3-1 home win over Arsenal.

Kante produced a defensive midfield masterclass but was pipped to the MotM award by Eden Hazard, whose stunning solo goal proved enough to earn him the gong.

Article continues below

There were fewer complaints with the decision on this occasion - Hazard was fantastic - but Kante was just as effective as his Belgian teammate.

The Sun's rating for Kante is... bizarre

The Sun didn’t think so, though.

The British tabloid have released their player ratings for the match and you’ll never guess what mark they handed the Blues’ No. 7…

Six out of 10. SIX!

That’s the joint-worst score in the Chelsea team, alongside Cesar Azpilicueta, Luiz and Gary Cahill.

Oh, and it’s the same score as the likes of Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin, who were all poor.

Did they even watch the match?

The Sun should have listened to Shearer

The Sun should have paid more attention not just to the match itself, but also to the comments of their columnist Alan Shearer on Match of the Day.

"I don't think I've ever seen a guy who's as fit as this guy, who gets around the pitch as much as this guy, Kante," Shearer was quoted as saying by the Express. "How many times he breaks up play, stop the opposition in their tracks, and he can play as well.

"We've said it many times. He was just superb today. The amount of grass that he covers, the moves he breaks up, setting up [Diego] Costa.

"They (Arsenal) couldn't live with him today."

Six out of 10…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms