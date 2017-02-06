Tweets: Thierry Henry picks out his player of the season so far - Twitter is divided

Thierry Henry may not be a world-class pundit in many eyes, but the former Arsenal man's qualifications to pass judgment have never been in doubt.

The Frenchman is one of the finest players to have ever graced the Premier League - period.

His 175 Premier League goals for the Gunners leaves him fifth on the all-time scoring charts for England's top-flight and he is the red half of north London's record goalscorer with 228 in all competitions.

He was also voted Arsenal's greatest ever player by their fans in 2008 and a bronze statue of him was erected outside the Emirates Stadium in 2011.

To say he has ties to the club would be an understatement.

However, in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports, the 39-year-old legend hasn't been afraid to dress his former club down when needs be, and there have been plenty of occasions recently where he has had to.

Despite that, Henry took to Twitter last night to spark a debate of sorts, a debate that feels a little tinged with bias.

Henry tweeted: "It's hard to compare players whose attributes are different but in terms of the BEST ALL AROUND PLAYER..."

Interestingly, not a single defender or, less surprisingly, a goalkeeper made Henry's list of possible candidates.

Romelu Lukaku, Saido Mane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Diego Costa, Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante were all mentioned by the four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, and he even managed to find room for two Spurs players in Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

But, Henry felt that one man stood above the rest.

None too surprisingly, that man is a Gunner.

"You cannot deny @alexis_sanchez in terms of his passing, pressure & goals...," he tweeted.

In fairness to Henry, the Chilean does have 15 goals and eight assists during the 2016-17 campaign, and the industrious forward has achieved that in just 24 games.

Being involved in 23 goals this season is more than any other Premier League player this term, with Lukaku and Costa weighing in next with a combined 20 each.

However, with Sanchez's pedestrian display against Chelsea on Saturday fresh in the memory and his petulant strop against Bournemouth last month, has the former Barcelona forward really led Arsenal well this season?

As you can see with the Tweets below, not everyone agreed with Henry's comments.

