Football

Gabriel Jesus attracted interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Gabriel Jesus reveals how Pep Guardiola convinced him to join Manchester City

Football News
24/7

Gabriel Jesus has made an immediate impression at Manchester City by surprisingly dislodging star striker Sergio Aguero from the starting line-up.

The long-serving City striker was once again resigned to the bench, as Pep Guardiola opted for his 19-year-old summer signing ahead of him.

But while Aguero may be considered a City legend, it proves just how great an impact the young Brazilian has had since making his Premier League debut last month.

And based off what the former Palmeiras forward showcased against Swansea City on Sunday, scoring twice, with his 92nd-minute strike ruling out Gylfi Sigurdsson's equaliser, it's easy to see why he has become first choice.

Jesus, however, entertained a host of offers from top European clubs in the summer, and Aguero's City future - which has been thrown into doubt - could have been a totally different story if the teenager opted for Spain, or simply just the opposite side of Manchester.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United all made approaches for Jesus last summer, and the youngster even installed different buy-out clauses in his contract for his suitors.

Jesus craved Guardiola partnership

But after rejecting the Champions League holders, La Liga winners Barcelona and the chance to work under Jose Mourinho at United, Jesus revealed the small gesture Guardiola made which lured him to the Etihad.

Manchester City v Swansea City - Premier League

“He was the only manager to call me," Jesus admitted, as per AS.

“I wanted to work with him because of his intelligence.”

Guardiola may not be having the impact many expected from the Spaniard at City quite yet, with his side 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea, but the former Barca boss' appeal is clearly still as strong as ever.

City youngster rejected Barca

Neymar attempted to lure his compatriot to the Catalan giants during the summer, but their former boss did enough to convince the highly-rated Brazilian to City, where, judged on his current form, he could become a global star.

Palmeiras v Chapecoense - Brasileirao Series A 2016

Jesus scored 28 goals as he signed off his Palmeiras career by winning the Brazilian league title before officially completing his move to the Etihad last month, and it appears his red hot form is continuing.

A debut goal against title challengers Tottenham was denied after being ruled offside, but three goals in his last two games have got him off the mark in fine style.

