It’s not often a world-class player is up for grabs in the winter transfer window but that’s exactly what happened this January.

World Cup winer Julian Draxler publicly announced his desire to leave Bundesliga club Wolfsburg and there were no doubt plenty of top European clubs interested in the 23-year-old.

It was Paris-Saint Germain who won the race with their £35 million bid convincing Wolfsburg to grant the wishes of their winger and allow him to leave the club.

At the moment, it seems like money well spent with him scoring four goals in his six appearances for the Ligue 1 giants so far.

Since Draxler arrived at the Parc des Princes, it has emerged that Liverpool attempted to sign the German but refused to meet his wage demands.

But it seems Liverpool aren’t the only English club with an interest in Draxler. That’s because he’s revealed the English club that have been in contact with him for several years.

Draxler on joining PSG

"I had some good years in Germany but I wanted to experience something different. For that reason, I chose to join PSG," Draxler explained to French outlet Telefoot.

"The directors and coach at Wolfsburg have changed. I was on good terms with them and we decided it was best if I left.

"I listened to my heart and chose PSG as they play in a style that suits me best.

"I had several options though. Arsenal had been in contact since about two or three years ago but I was not in touch with them this winter [before joining PSG]."

Arsenal's plight

Maybe if Arsenal had made a move for Draxler this winter, he would have been tempted with a move to north London but it’s something that we’ll never know.

It’s not exactly something Arsenal fans will want to hear.

A player of Draxler’s ability is exactly the sort of thing the Gunners are crying out for.

After their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, Arsene Wenger’s side fell 12 points behind the league leaders and their title hopes are now effectively over.

At Stamford Bridge, wingers Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott failed to have any sort of impact on the match as Arsenal were comfortably swept aside.

Meanwhile, Draxler was helping PSG beat Dijon 3-1 in France to keep them within three points of Monaco at the top of the league.

If only Wenger had declared his interest, Draxler could be an Arsenal player right now.

