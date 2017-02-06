In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

.

Watch: Tom Brady reveals that game-worn Super Bowl jersey was stolen

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to the most historic and unbelievable comeback in the history of the NFL Playoffs in Super Bowl LI.

Going 43-for-62 for a Super Bowl record 466 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Brady led New England back from a 28-3 deficit to miraculously tie the game in regulation.

When the Patriots won the coin toss in overtime, the general sense was that they’d pull off the incredible comeback.

Article continues below

And they did.

After the game, among all the hysteria in the post-game ceremonies and locker room celebrations, however, a crime was committed.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

The real reason WWE had Roman Reigns as final entrant in Royal Rumble

The real reason WWE had Roman Reigns as final entrant in Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Someone stole Brady’s game-worn jersey.

Listen to what the quarterback told Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the locker room.

“It was right here, I know exactly where I put it,” Brady said.

Despite the theft, No. 12 couldn’t stop smiling.

The respect between the two men was also obvious and even ended with a kiss on the cheek.

AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL

While the Pro Football Hall of Fame would have probably liked to preserve and display Brady’s jersey from the game, it is now doubtful that it’ll happen since it vanished.

Now the question becomes whether or not an investigation will ensue. With all those cameras around, the thief might have been caught on tape!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again