Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to the most historic and unbelievable comeback in the history of the NFL Playoffs in Super Bowl LI.

Going 43-for-62 for a Super Bowl record 466 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Brady led New England back from a 28-3 deficit to miraculously tie the game in regulation.

When the Patriots won the coin toss in overtime, the general sense was that they’d pull off the incredible comeback.

And they did.

After the game, among all the hysteria in the post-game ceremonies and locker room celebrations, however, a crime was committed.

Someone stole Brady’s game-worn jersey.

Listen to what the quarterback told Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the locker room.

“It was right here, I know exactly where I put it,” Brady said.

Despite the theft, No. 12 couldn’t stop smiling.

The respect between the two men was also obvious and even ended with a kiss on the cheek.

While the Pro Football Hall of Fame would have probably liked to preserve and display Brady’s jersey from the game, it is now doubtful that it’ll happen since it vanished.

Now the question becomes whether or not an investigation will ensue. With all those cameras around, the thief might have been caught on tape!

