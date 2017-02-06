What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Published

Ayegbeni Yakubu was one of the unsung heroes in the Premier League. The Nigerian striker was not the most glamorous of forwards but he had a knack for getting goals and at Everton, the now 34-year-old was a huge success.

The Toffee's fans would regularly chant 'Feed the Yak and he will score' and he did just that a lot of the time.

Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers were also blessed to have one of the division's cult icons on their books and now the Nigerian is eyeing up a return to the country where he made his name as a footballer.

The Liverpool Echo are reporting that the striker could be on his way to struggling Coventry City in League One with manager Russell Slade said to be in contact with a player that has a 'big reputation'.

Yakubu is believed to be that player and is likely to undergo a rigorous fitness assessment to prove to the club that he is worthy of a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The Nigerians last club, Kayserispor of Turkey, did little to help his playing career in his twilight years and he has not played a competitive game since 2016, hence his desperation in seeking a footballing resurrection.

The former Everton man did appear for National League side Boreham Wood in a pre-season friendly but had little impact as the minnows slumped to a 5-0 defeat to their Championship opponents Reading - another former club of Yakubu's.

The striker was a record signing for the Toffees back in 2007 when he joined the club in a £11.25m deal. He went on to score 15 league goals that season, justifying his hefty price tag.

FBL-ASIA-C1-RAYYAN-JAZIRA

Since then, he has become a bit of a journeyman struggling to settle at one single club. Coventry represents perhaps his last chance in English football and most fans in the country will be hoping that he goes out with a few more moments of success.

