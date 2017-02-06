During the regular season, LeGarrette Blount scored an NFL-leading 18 rushing touchdowns.

He also received 299 carries and was trusted with double-digit rushing attempts in all 16 contests, finishing the year with 1,161 yards.

In the Playoffs, Blount found himself in a complementary role to both Dion Lewis and James White, working mostly in short-yardage situations.

In the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans, he rushed eight times for 31 yards. In the NFC Championship against the Steelers, he carried the ball 16 times for 47 yards and a touchdown in a blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Super Bowl LI, he had 11 carries for 31 yards and lost a fumble, after which Bill Belichick decided to go with James White in the lead-back role.

Despite the lack of a prominent individual role, Blount had some important words for both his coach and quarterback after the game. Note: he uses a bit of profanity.

It’s tough to argue with that.

Five wins in seven Super Bowl appearances is the most among any player-coach duo in NFL history.

After that comeback, it’s tough to argue that either Brady or Belichick isn’t the greatest of all-time.

The Blount, who signed a one-year, $1.025 million deal to stay in New England before the season, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

