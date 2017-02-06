In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

.

Watch: What LeGarrette Blount told Tom Brady and Bill Belichick after historic Super Bowl LI victory

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

During the regular season, LeGarrette Blount scored an NFL-leading 18 rushing touchdowns.

He also received 299 carries and was trusted with double-digit rushing attempts in all 16 contests, finishing the year with 1,161 yards.

In the Playoffs, Blount found himself in a complementary role to both Dion Lewis and James White, working mostly in short-yardage situations.

Article continues below

In the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans, he rushed eight times for 31 yards. In the NFC Championship against the Steelers, he carried the ball 16 times for 47 yards and a touchdown in a blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Super Bowl LI, he had 11 carries for 31 yards and lost a fumble, after which Bill Belichick decided to go with James White in the lead-back role.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

The real reason WWE had Roman Reigns as final entrant in Royal Rumble

The real reason WWE had Roman Reigns as final entrant in Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Despite the lack of a prominent individual role, Blount had some important words for both his coach and quarterback after the game. Note: he uses a bit of profanity.

It’s tough to argue with that.

Five wins in seven Super Bowl appearances is the most among any player-coach duo in NFL history.

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

After that comeback, it’s tough to argue that either Brady or Belichick isn’t the greatest of all-time.

The Blount, who signed a one-year, $1.025 million deal to stay in New England before the season, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again