Keane.

Robbie Keane looks set to complete a strange move

Robbie Keane has had quite the career.

His first two seasons as a professional were spent at Wolves in the second tier of English football before he earned a move to the Premier League to play for Coventry.

His talents were soon spotted by Inter Milan, but the Irishman only played six Serie A matches before returning to the Premier League with Leeds - first on loan before making his move permanent.

His next move was just a couple of years later as Tottenham signed him, where he become a club legend. He endured a disappointing six months at Liverpool in 2008 before a return to White Hart Lane.

Loan spells at Celtic and West Ham followed, before signing for LA Galaxy in the MLS. He returned to England to join Aston Villa on loan but ultimately enjoyed five seasons in the United States before leaving in November 2016.

And that’s just his club career.

He holds the record for top goalscorer and most appearances for Republic of Ireland with 68 goals in 146 appearances.

At the age of 36, you’d think it was time for Keane to retire and reflect on a mightily impressive career.

Belgium v Republic of Ireland - Group E: UEFA Euro 2016

However, his next move have have just been revealed on Twitter and it’s bizarre to say the least.

That’s because Al Ahli, a club from Dubai, have posted images of Keane in training suggesting that he’s about to sign for them for one final pay day.

If Keane does join them, he will have former Sunderland player Asamoah Gyan as his teammate along with Everton Ribeiro - who has been capped six times by Brazil.

Keane is often mocked for often claiming that it’s a “dream come true” to join each and every club he signs for.

Somehow, though, we can’t imagine him saying that it’s a dream to join Al Ahli during his unveiling. But we’re not going to put it past him.

