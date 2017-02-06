Exactly 18 years ago on Sunday, a young Paul Pierce made his debut for the Boston Celtics. Current Celtics star Isaiah Thomas, on the other hand, was only 9 years old.

On Sunday, a 39-year-old Pierce made what is likely to be his final start in Boston, taking the court for the Los Angeles Clippers in a game the Celtics would go on to win 107-102.

However, despite the huge age difference and the fact that Thomas has only been in Boston for less than two full seasons of games, he proved he understands what the city is all about.

As you can see in the video below, with time winding down in the fourth quarter, Thomas is guarding Pierce, who gets the ball behind the three-point line. Instead of getting in his face and challenging the shot, Thomas backs off and gives Pierce the open look, which he buries:

The moment was a perfect ending for Pierce's Boston career, drawing a standing ovation from the fans and several tears from the Celtics legend.

The moment clearly meant a lot to Pierce, who gave an emotional interview to ESPN after the game:

Thomas finished the game with 28 points and eight assists to lead the Celtics to another victory, but the fact that he respects Pierce and his contributions to Celtics basketball was nice to see.

Some day, at the rate Thomas is currently going, he'll have his own special moment like that in front of Boston fans. Hopefully, though, he'll still be wearing Celtic green when he plays his final game in Boston.