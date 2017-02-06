At the very least, the Premier League is the most lucrative division in the world today, if not the best.

However, despite the plethora of top stars plying their trade in England every week, there are always a handful of clubs who could lure them away to other parts of Europe.

The only true heavyweights outside of the Premier League that could be considered Champions League contenders must be Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG.

All of those sides have a history of spending money, and it appears as though the latter is looking to steal two of the Premier League's biggest stars this summer in a bid to truly compete in Europe.

PSG boss Unai Emery added attacking trio Julian Draxler, Goncalo Guedes and Giovani Lo Celso to his ranks in the January transfer window, and despite an outlay of around £68 million, the Parisians remain keen to do more business in the summer.

According to Goal.com, Alexis Sanchez and Sergio Aguero are the two forwards they are targeting, and both men may have different, but equally strong motivations for the move.

Manchester City forward Aguero has recently lost his spot in the team to Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Jesus, who has scored three goals in his first two starts.

“Yeah, fine, normal,” Aguero said of his current situation when asked by Goal. “Sometimes this happens. When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we’ll see what happens with my future.”

While Aguero's words will encourage PSG to chase him in the summer, it's Sanchez's actions that will give the French club hopes of securing his signature.

The Chilean superstar was virtually anonymous against Chelsea on Saturday in a clash where Arsenal's title aspirations would either live or die.

He also threw a strop against Bournemouth last month after failing to beat the south coast club at home and rumours continue to circulate that he will not sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, forcing the club to move him on in the summer with his current deal expiring in 2018.

PSG sporting director Patrick Kluivert has shown he is not afraid to spend the money necessary to get top players since taking on the job and has a penchant for getting deals done.

This summer will be a big test of his abilities, but, both players seem more than attainable right now.

