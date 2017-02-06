Chris Eubank Jr, for one reason or another, seems to divide opinion amongst boxing fans.

Perhaps it’s his arrogance - he’s not the only top boxer to possess an arrogant streak - or maybe it’s something to do with his famous father and how he protects and advises his 27-year-old son.

Whatever it is, Eubank Jr is far from the most popular British boxer around at the moment.

The Hove-born fighter recorded the 24th victory over his professional career against Australian Renold Quinlan on Saturday evening.

This was the first fight televised on ITV Box Office and Eubank Jr, who was the overwhelming favourite to win before the bout, eventually beat his unfancied opponent in the 10th round.

Eubank Jr: Quinlan's skill was very hard

"His skull was very hard - it was like hitting concrete," Eubank Jr, who mentioned James DeGale, Billy Joe Saunders and Gennady Golovkin as potential future opponents, was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"Now I am a world champion, I have my ticket to challenge the rest of the super middleweights."

Boxing fans are taking the p*** out of his video

Eubank Jr won the IBO super-middleweight title in the process and posted a video on Sunday evening of himself training while wearing the belt.

Needless to say, boxing fans have been ripping into him for this rather unusual behaviour…

