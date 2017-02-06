What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Eubank .

Boxing fans are mocking Chris Eubank Jr because of his latest training video

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chris Eubank Jr, for one reason or another, seems to divide opinion amongst boxing fans.

Perhaps it’s his arrogance - he’s not the only top boxer to possess an arrogant streak - or maybe it’s something to do with his famous father and how he protects and advises his 27-year-old son.

Whatever it is, Eubank Jr is far from the most popular British boxer around at the moment.

Article continues below

The Hove-born fighter recorded the 24th victory over his professional career against Australian Renold Quinlan on Saturday evening.

This was the first fight televised on ITV Box Office and Eubank Jr, who was the overwhelming favourite to win before the bout, eventually beat his unfancied opponent in the 10th round.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

WATCH: Julian Edelman pulled off the greatest catch in Super Bowl history

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

Something terrible happened to Tom Brady's jersey after Super Bowl LI victory

The real reason WWE had Roman Reigns as final entrant in Royal Rumble

The real reason WWE had Roman Reigns as final entrant in Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

WWE reportedly planning massive post-WrestleMania feud for Brock Lesnar

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Man United fans are loving what Eric Bailly did to Jamie Vardy

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Watch: Joe Hart concedes one of the most bizarre goals of his career v Empoli

Eubank Jr: Quinlan's skill was very hard

"His skull was very hard - it was like hitting concrete," Eubank Jr, who mentioned James DeGale, Billy Joe Saunders and Gennady Golovkin as potential future opponents, was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Boxing at Olympia London

"Now I am a world champion, I have my ticket to challenge the rest of the super middleweights."

Boxing fans are taking the p*** out of his video

Eubank Jr won the IBO super-middleweight title in the process and posted a video on Sunday evening of himself training while wearing the belt.

Needless to say, boxing fans have been ripping into him for this rather unusual behaviour…

Who should Eubank Jr fight next? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Muhammad Ali

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again