Football

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has worked his way into Jose Mourinho's plans following a slow start to his Old Trafford career.

Jose Mourinho reveals why refused to play Henrikh Mkhitaryan earlier this season

Jose Mourinho's decision to snub his own summer signing in Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the early part of the season raised many eyebrows.

Manchester United fans were left baffled by why their £26.3 million purchase was being left to watch on from the sidelines, as the club entered a new era under the Portuguese's management.

The Armenia international was hugely impressive during his final season at Borussia Dortmund and wasn't short of options. However, the winger didn't make the immediate impact he had hoped for at Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan was a bit part player for much of the first three months of the season and failed to make a single appearance during October, leading some to question his Red Devils future before it had really begun.

But thankfully for the 28-year-old, his nightmare beginning to life in Manchester was soon forgotten after he produced two assists in United's 4-1 EFL Cup quarter-final victory over West Ham in November. And he hasn't looked back since.

However, despite now having burst into life in a United shirt, the question has remained: why was Mourinho reluctant to field his big-money signing during the early part of the campaign?

Mourinho backs Mkhitaryan decision

As per the Mirror, Mourinho backed up his decision to limit Mkhitaryan's game time, in an apparent bid to "protect" the former Dortmund star.

"Sometimes the best way to protect players is not to play them," Mourinho explained.

"I think in your chair, your perspective is always 'if a player is not playing the manager is disturbing him', but this is not true.

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

"Sometimes we don't play players, we protect them, and Mkhitaryan was one of these cases.

"He was being protected and he was adapting and I can see not just what you see, because you see the magic things he can do on the pitch.

"But I also see other things that I want to see and Mkhitaryan is playing really, really well."

Armenian rediscovering his best

Mkhitaryan's form has risen back to the levels he was showing at the Westfalenstadion last season, taking his tally to five this campaign with his opening goal against Leicester on Sunday, and his influence could impact their chances of reaching the top four.

Manchester United v Hull City - Premier League

In reality, it seemed inevitable that the Armenian would finally start obtaining game time sooner rather than later, although Bastian Schweinsteiger appears to be a top-class player who is an exception to that rule.

But while the German's chances under Mourinho haven't improved, Mkhitaryan has now established himself as a vital cog in the Portuguese's expensively assembled team.

And with the winger having found his place in the starting line-up, United have finally started looking more like a Mourinho team which has started to hit the ground running after a slow start.

Their 15-game unbeaten run in the league has put the Red Devils in a healthy position to reclaim a Champions League place that appeared like it would escape them earlier in the campaign.

