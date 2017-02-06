During his college career with the Indiana Hoosiers, Yogi Ferrell set the school's all-time assists mark - an impressive feat at a school like Indiana that has a championship legacy.

However, Ferrell went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, eventually landing a spot with the Brooklyn Nets' NBA Development League team.

On January 28, though, Ferrell finally caught a break when the Dallas Mavericks signed him to a 10-day contract.

Fast forward to Feb. 6 and the Mavericks, once sporting the worst record in the Western Conference, have won four-straight games and have seven victories in their last 10 contests.

Now, Dallas is 20-30 overall and only two games behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

Making the most of the opportunity

A lot of that success has to do with Ferrell, who has averaged 17.8 points and five assists in four games with his new team.

Clearly, getting out of Brooklyn has helped Ferrell blossom, which is understandable, seeing as how the Nets currently sport an NBA-worst 9-42 record.

In 10 games with the Nets, Ferrell averaged only 5.4 points and 1.7 assists, but he wasn't playing with talented guys like Harrison Barnes, Dirk Nowitzki, Wesley Matthews and Seth Curry in Brooklyn.

Ferrell's 10-day Dallas contract was set to expire on Tuesday, but it seems the Mavericks have seen enough to want to keep the former Hoosier around.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the Mavericks are planning to sign Ferrell to a two-year deal as soon as his 10-day contract expires.

That's huge for Ferrell. With a guaranteed contract, he'll be able to relax and feel like he can grow into the Mavericks' culture even more.

With starting point guard Deron Williams nearing a return from injury and backup J.J. Barea also out until after the All-Star break, Ferrell will have plenty of opportunities to continue to shine for his new squad.

He'll likely lose some playing time once D-Will returns, but Ferrell could end up making Barea or other point guard Devin Harris expendable.

Clearly something is clicking for the young point guard in Dallas, and it's a great move for the Mavericks to take a chance on an unheralded star.

Eventually, Ferrell and the Mavericks will lose again, but they're hot right now and Ferrell is a big reason why, so why not keep him around for the next couple of seasons?