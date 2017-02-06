Antonio Conte is quite passionate, isn’t he?

His wild celebrations whenever his side score are pretty incredible - demonstrated by his brilliant reaction after Eden Hazard's wonder goal against Arsenal. The Italian went berserk before jumping into the home crowd after the Belgian put his side 2-0 up on Saturday.

Despite Chelsea’s comfortable 3-1 victory over the Gunners, Conte didn’t look completely happy during the whole match. On one occasion, he was seen manhandling his assistant Angelo Alessio and sending him down the touchline with some instructions.

And now, Conte has revealed exactly why he was so animated during that altercation.

And, believe it or not, it was one of Chelsea’s star players on the day that caused such a ‘murderous’ rage.

"When I see something that isn't going right, I am capable of murdering anyone!” he claimed.

"I was angry because Kante was supposed to track back in place of Moses, who had gone into the box to mark the sixth Arsenal man on the corner.

"He didn't do that and I took it out on Alessio. He's been my right hand man and thus, unfortunately, my victim for many years.”

This is just one example of how meticulous Conte is and how he demands perfection. You see him prowling the touchline during matches and barking instructions to all of his players to ensure they’re carrying out his orders.

However, it’s not all criticism and no praise from Conte.

The former Juventus boss lauded Kante following his display against Arsenal - despite his misdemeanour during the match.

Conte praises Kante

"Kante is extraordinary,” he said.

"He brings a lot of quantity, OK, but what quality too. Even if he should improve in his build-up play. His first pass is always horizontal and he needs to make that vertical. I was just like him, so I do understand.

"He's a really good lad, always helping his teammates. He's been a great buy, though he's often tired by the time he gets to the goal. He's still young and can improve.”

Despite playing in a rather unappreciated position, Kante is receiving plenty of plaudits with his performances this season.

The Frenchman is breaking all kinds of records with a stat emerging that he has won more tackles than anyone else in the previous three seasons - he’s only been in England for a season-and-a-half.

But he needs to make sure that he’s covering Moses from corners or else his manager might ‘murder’ him.

