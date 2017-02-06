When Tom Brady led the New England Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit to force overtime, the general sense was that somehow, some way, they were going to come back from the dead and pull off an historic victory.

That’s exactly what the Patriots accomplished, as they erased a 25-point deficit to win 34-28 after James White crossed the goal line in overtime.

But just how historic was the game?

Article continues below

On the surface, no other team had ever come back from more than a 10-point deficit.

The Patriots were down by 25 before they roared back.

Article continues below

However, digging deeper, a shocking 24 records were broken in the effort and seven more were tied.

Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s three sacks tied a Super Bowl record, but he was the lone Atlanta player to find his name alone on the list.

As you might imagine, Brady set marks for the following Super Bowls records: most Super Bowls played, most career passes, most single-game passes, most career completions, most single-game completions, most career passing yards, most single-game passing yards and most career touchdown passes.

Think you can label him as the best ever now?

Bill Belichick set individual marks for the most Super Bowl games played in and the most Super Bowl wins.

He now stands alone as the winningest coach of all-time and should have the No. 1 spot held down no matter what happens during the rest of his Hall of Fame career.

In one of the most surprising developments, James White, who was the third-string running back for New England entering the playoffs, set the individual marks for most points (20) an most receptions (14) in the history of the big game.

While there were many combined records that were broken, the real story was how the two Patriots greats, Brady and Belichick, further established themselves in the “best ever” discussion.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms