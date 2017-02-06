What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Antonio Conte gives details of the training ground row with Diego Costa

For Antonio Conte, life is pretty good at Stamford Bridge right now.

The Chelsea manager has led his side to the top of the Premier League and they currently enjoy a nine-point lead over second-place Tottenham.

On top of that, the Blues defeated fellow title hopefuls Arsenal 3-1 on Saturday to leave them trailing 12 points behind them.

Conte can also be happy that he still has Diego Costa leading the line in southwest London after intense speculation that the Brazilian-born Spanish international would depart for China in January.

Although Ramires and Oscar have left Chelsea for the lucrative appeal of China in recent memory, Costa, who has 15 Premier League goals this season, ended up staying with Chelsea and will spearhead their challenge for the league title.

However, Costa and Conte had a now infamous training ground bust-up last month where the Italian was said to have shouted "go to China!" at Costa.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Conte has now cleared up what happened, and the issue was with Costa's fitness, not his transfer aspirations.

"I was very clear with him,' Conte told Sky Italia. 'I raised my voice and the player understood. Now everything is perfect."

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Costa's form this year as opposed to his time under Mourinho last season certainly indicates they have a great relationship, and the row was probably part and parcel of two very passionate, animated people working together.

But what about Chelsea's dramatic turnaround this season? The Blues have 30 more points than they did at the same stage of last season and nine more than then-league leaders Leicester.

"I have blind faith in what I do,' Conte explained. 'We had won the first three games, but I didn't like the performances. It was a delicate time, but not dramatic.

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-CHELSEA

"Looking at last season, when Chelsea had practically the same players, you cannot immediately transform from ugly ducking into a swan.

"At the end of the day we found our balance. The blind faith in my ideas helped. I made some strong choices."

Conte's change in formation and ability to see the value in using Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso as wing-backs has to be one of the masterstrokes of the season, and looking at the table, Costa must be glad he and the manager kissed and made up

